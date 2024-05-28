471 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.63. The company has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

