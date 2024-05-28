47,860 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 23,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000.

NYSEARCA:EWP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 650,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

