500,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

