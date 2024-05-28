519,990 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 519,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.2 %

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.