51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.58.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.