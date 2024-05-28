6,775 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Upstart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,627 in the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.