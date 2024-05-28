68,271 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 on Monday. 2,257,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,027. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

