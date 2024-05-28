89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $28.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $800.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in 89bio by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 449,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 89bio by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

