AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,589. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

