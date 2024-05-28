AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.60. 4,714,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,855. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

