AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Shares of 4,762 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.54. 1,230,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,312. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.47 and a 200 day moving average of $324.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

