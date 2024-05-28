AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 6,753 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $63.58. 9,424,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

