Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Up 7.7%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Abacus Life Stock Up 11.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $763.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

About Abacus Life

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

