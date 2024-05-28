ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $312,467.43 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $312,467.43 and approximately $6.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.24 or 1.00049655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00112446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000311 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.