ABCMETA Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $313,543.75 and approximately $9.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,561.05 or 0.99987267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000311 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.