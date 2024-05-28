Acala Token Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $101.60 million and $9.11 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,241.41 or 1.00049735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00113072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

