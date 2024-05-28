Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Accor has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.