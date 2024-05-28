Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,400 shares, a growth of 84,469.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of ADPPF stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
Adler Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adler Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.