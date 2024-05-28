Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

