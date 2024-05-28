Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

