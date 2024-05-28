Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,397. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Shares of Advent Technologies are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Advent Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

