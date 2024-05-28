Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,397. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17.
Shares of Advent Technologies are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 31st.
Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.