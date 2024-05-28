aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $381.19 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. aelf has a total market cap of $381.19 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,575,775 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

