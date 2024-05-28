Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $27.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

