Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agenus Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 902,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

