agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $6.50 at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $6.40 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

AGL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

