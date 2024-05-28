Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Up 1.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.