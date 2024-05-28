Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.
Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
