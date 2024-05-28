Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Up 245.5% in May

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

ADLRF stock remained flat at $11.36 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

