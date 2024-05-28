Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $240.68 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CRH were worth $240,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 4,876,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,683. CRH plc has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

