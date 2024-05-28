Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,787 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.72% of Cardinal Health worth $176,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAH traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. 1,782,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,251. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

