Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,006. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

