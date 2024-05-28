Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $2.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

