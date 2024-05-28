Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

