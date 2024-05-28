American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Environmental Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557. American Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

American Environmental Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

