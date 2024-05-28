American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
