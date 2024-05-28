American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

