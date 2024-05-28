Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.