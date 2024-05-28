Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.79

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $442.79 and last traded at $439.15, with a volume of 7998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $440.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.75 and a 200 day moving average of $397.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $4,772,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $108,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

