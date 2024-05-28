Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Lowered to C$3.05 at Ventum Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.41% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.