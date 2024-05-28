Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Lowered to C$3.05 at Ventum Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

AMX remained flat at C$1.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$195.38 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

