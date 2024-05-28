Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 78,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.38 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Further Reading

