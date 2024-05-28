Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 5.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $78,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 26.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.84. 2,425,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.99. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

