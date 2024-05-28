Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.67. 476,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,079. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

