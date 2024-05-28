Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Up 6.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86. 685,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,502,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

