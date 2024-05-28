Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.3 %

AP stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

