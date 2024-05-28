Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

COWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.