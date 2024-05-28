Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Amsc Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASCJF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Amsc Asa has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.54.
Amsc Asa Company Profile
