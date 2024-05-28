Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (TSE: CIX):

5/13/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.

5/13/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.35. The company had a trading volume of 787,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,045. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.71. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

