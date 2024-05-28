Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$10.56

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.56.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03. The company has a market cap of C$866.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

