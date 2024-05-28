Analysts Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIOGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

