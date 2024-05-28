Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

5/27/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

5/21/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

5/9/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

5/8/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$18.90 to C$19.80.

4/25/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00.

4/22/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

4/17/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

4/16/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,278. The firm has a market cap of C$15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

