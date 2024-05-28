Analyzing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 4.98% 10.99% 3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAE Systems and Loomis AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 2 3 0 2.33 Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

BAE Systems currently has a consensus price target of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.76%. Given BAE Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Loomis AB (publ).

This table compares BAE Systems and Loomis AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $24.98 billion 2.16 $2.31 billion N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) $2.71 billion 0.64 $140.94 million $1.93 12.56

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis AB (publ) has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Loomis AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems



BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Loomis AB (publ)



Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

